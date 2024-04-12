St Mary's Church and Mentmore Village Hall will have work from more than 60 artists on display and for sale. Charities that will benenfot this year are Guide Dogs for the Blind and MK:Act

Save the date! More than 60 artists will be displaying their original and exciting creations at the 14th Mentmore Arts Festival, to be held over the second May bank holiday weekend.

So whether you’re interested in painting, sculpting, woodwork, glass or ceramics – St Mary’s Church and Mentmore Village Hall are the places to be from 11am to 5pm daily, May 25 – 27.

Artists displaying their designs include Mary Casserley, who not only sold one of her works to former prime minister Boris Johnson – a family portrait – but also had a thank you letter from the late Queen for a picture she sent of her riding in Windsor Castle.

Mary’s style revisits the classic era of railway poster design. She lives in Tring, is chair of Berkhamsted Local History Society and produces local history books.

Then there’s jewellery designer Alison Berthelsen who chooses silver, gold, pearls and precious stones to craft her unique pieces.

Exhibitor Denise Bowser is inspired by nature and paints in acrylics, as well as using a range of mixed media like pastes, cut outs, cardboard, glue and sand.

Emma Bracken has a degree in textile design but after a 14 year break decided to start a wildlife and pet portrait business. She says: “I get very involved. I like to have an emotional connection to my subject matter, drawing animals with soulful eyes.”

Victoria Culf produces large ethereal woven wall art for festivals and public spaces, as well as nature-inspired outdoor sculptural installations. Her preferred materials are recycled or naturally sourced and she says her work “often celebrates the resilience of nature to overcome.”

Potter Marc Fraser creates predominately hand-thrown stoneware and porcelain. After biscuit firing the work is double dipped in blue, green or white glazes with wax-resist decoration.

Hannah Heys is a multidisciplinary artist and designer, using both textiles and ceramics to create bold and colourful hand-crafted vases, rugs, wall hangings and cushions.

Last year the Festival attracted more than 1,000 visitors and it’s hoped this year’s – which will benefit Guide Dogs for the Blind and domestic abuse intervention service MK:Act – will appeal to even more.

Make it a family affair and stay for the day – refreshments such as light lunches, tea, coffee and cake will be on sale. Drinks, including Pimms, will also be available.

And if you could offer to lend a hand before, during or after the Festival, you’d be welcomed with open arms.

Co-ordinator Stephanie Johnston said: “We always need help before the Festival, setting up the church display areas. We’ll be there from approximately 10.30am to 2pm on Sunday, May 19.

“The refreshments area in the village hall garden needs lots of volunteers from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (May 25 – 27).

"We try to give people a one- or two-hour stint according to what they can offer. “

She added: “Help is especially needed on Monday (May 27) from 5pm when we’re clearing everything away – we always struggle to find helpers when all the fun is over.”

If you have time to offer, call Stephanie on 07919562414 or Caroline on 07761 199520.

Adult entry is £2, children under 16 go free.