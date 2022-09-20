Milton Keynes serviceman who attended Wing school featured in military parade at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Kieran Philpott who went to school in Wing before joining the army was chosen to participate in the horseback parade at yesterday’s event.

The 22-year-old was part of the historic state funeral, laying to rest the UK’s longest serving monarch.

He formerly attended Cottesloe School, a spokesperson from the institution said staff was ‘beaming with pride’ seeing an ex-student on the television coverage.

Kieran Philpott

After leaving the school in 2016, he joined the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, later joining the Household Cavalry regiment.

He said: “I have been on main major parades from state visits to the opening of Parliament and helping out on the Platinum Jubilee. I have also been part of the musical ride, a performance to music, where I had the honour to do it in front of Her Majesty the Queen. Recently I passed my riding instructor course so I now teach new soldiers how to ride horses and how to take part in ceremonial duties.

“I was chosen by my senior instructor to take part in this amazing event. I was on a horse called Wycombe a young horse who was amazing. It was a long 10 days, from 5am starts and early morning rehearsals that started at 2am in the morning. Still working full days and not finishing until 10pm. A proud moment and a day to remember, I can’t explain the feelings I have, only to say I had goosebumps when the national anthem played, and saying goodbye to Her Majesty the Queen."

Kieran with two other members of the cavalry

Horse riders representing the British Army was just one part of the glourious procession yesterday.

Bands, gentlemen of arms, and royal archers also played key roles in the pageantry.

Millions of residents tuned in for the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey that was broadcast across the world.

In the UK a bank holiday was declared and many companies gave employees the day off, allowing them to say goodbye to the iconic figure.

Kieran in the stables

A spokesperson for the school added: “We are blown away by this incredible success story and we are sure that the entire Cottesloe community will share our sentiments.”