Minister pledges to support thriving communities in Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis

Andrew Selous MP with housing minister Rachel Maclean

The Minister of State for Housing, Rachel Maclean MP, came to Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis on Thursday, with the Chief Executive of Central Bedfordshire Council, Marcel Coiffait, to see first-hand the impact new housing is having on the local provision of services.

The duo met with South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous who said: “One of my overriding priorities locally is to scale up general practice provision to match our growth in housing. We are making progress on this issue, but I continue to work to expand and speed up the delivery of additional provision we need.”

