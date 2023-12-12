Minister promises to meet Royal Mail bosses after Leighton Buzzard residents raise issues of delays and abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A senior MP has agreed to press the issue of poor service from Royal Mail in Leighton Buzzard.

South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous met with business minister Kevin Hollinrake, who is responsible for Royal Mail’s universal service obligation, and who has agreed to take the issue up with the postal service.

The meeting follows complaints from residents including delays resulting in missed medical appointments and much-needed documents.

Mr Selous explained: “I have always had the highest regard for our local postmen and women who are out in all weathers day in and day out coming to our doors. I am concerned that the management at Royal Mail have not kept up with changes in the industry, and the business lost £200 million last year.

“An efficient postal service is something we should all be able to rely on, so people do not miss medical appointments and other vital letters.

“The minister told me that he has arranged a further meeting with the owner of Royal Mail to tell him that the current standards are not acceptable and need to improve.”

The meeting also follows a letter sent to the service’s Senior Public Affairs Manager by Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

The letter details a number of requests to The Royal Mail including ‘at least’ one weekly delivery of post to the area, and an invitation to meet with the council’s Policy and Finance Committee, and with residents to explain its proposals to tackle the issues. It also explains other issues including abuse taking place at the delivery office.

The letter reads: “It is understood that general frustrations around the shortcomings of the mail service are being vented on the public counter staff at the Firbank Way delivery office. This abuse should not be tolerated, and the town council hopes that Royal Mail will put measures in place to ensure this practice does not continue.”

As yet, the manager has not responded and the council has vowed to follow up the letter in ‘due course’.