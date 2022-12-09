The owners of a missing dog are saying a huge thank you to the Leighton Buzzard community for helping to find her.

Nervous pooch 'Indie', aged eight, bolted away from one of her owners on October 15, and although there were sightings after her disappearance, she proved tricky to catch. A huge campaign was launched on social media to help find her, and worried owners Nigel and Erica Strofton are now delighted to announce that Indie has been caught, and is safe and warm.

Nigel told the LBO: "Fortunately, we got her on Monday night [December 5]. Had it been last night [Tuesday] with all the frost we would have struggled, but she was caught in a cage by a trapper. She'd been seen in the area, so the trapper put a cage out with some food in it and she came into the cage.

Indie. Image: The Strofton family.

"Indie has now been taken down to a centre in Sussex to go through rehabilitation to let her calm down. She's been given a wash and clean up and there are other dogs there, too, so she seems happy."

Nigel told the LBO that Indie had previously been a breeding dog, and suspect that she had been badly treated. Although the couple had only had her for around 14 weeks prior to her disappearance, Indie had become part of the family, and was even starting to bond with their pet cat.

