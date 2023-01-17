MK children’s charity trustees reduced to tears by mammoth £28k cheque from Leighton Buzzard golfers

Members of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club have donated a massive £28,000 to a Milton Keynes charity that supports the families of children diagnosed with a rare life-challenging syndrome.

The money was raised jointly by Immediate Past Captain Graham Freer and Ladies’ Captain Lesley Bednarek during their terms in office, which have just ended, and donated to the trustees of Emily’s Star, based in Westcroft, Milton Keynes.

Advertisement

Formed a decade ago by Kate Mainwaring following the loss of her first child who was diagnosed at birth with Trisomy 18 (Edwards syndrome), and supported by fellow trustees Darcy Scott-Hindmarch, Jayne Foster and Jodie Spencer, the charity supports local children with complex and life-limiting conditions, through a range of goods and services.

Graham Freer and Lesley Bednarek present the cheque to Emily’s Star trustees Darcy Scott-Hindmarch, Jayne Foster and Katie Mainwaring

It also raises awareness and support for children throughout the UK with trisomy 18, and supports neonatal units across the UK.

The Emily’s Star team provide support for more than 80 families, mainly in the Beds and Bucks area, providing wishes and ways to make memories for children and young adults with trisomy 18.

Advertisement

Charity trustees Darcy Scott-Hindmarch, Jayne Foster and Jodie Spencer were reduced to tears when Graham and Lesley presented them with mammoth donation at a social function at the Plantation Road club.

Darcy said: “We were absolutely bowled over to receive a cheque for £28,000. We were speechless and completely surprised at the incredible amount the club raised for us.

Advertisement

“The money will enable us to continue supporting our beneficiaries in the area and premature babies across the UK. We cannot thank Graham, Lesley and the club enough.”

The sum was raised at golfing and social events plus donations from members, guests and visitors to the 600-member club over the past 12 months.

Advertisement

Graham said: “The response from Leighton members to the charity appeal has been amazing and game-changing for many families. We thank them all.”