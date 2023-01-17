MK children’s charity trustees reduced to tears by mammoth £28k cheque from Leighton Buzzard golfers
The money has been raised over the past year from events plus donations from members, guests and visitors to Leighton Buzzard Golf Club
Members of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club have donated a massive £28,000 to a Milton Keynes charity that supports the families of children diagnosed with a rare life-challenging syndrome.
The money was raised jointly by Immediate Past Captain Graham Freer and Ladies’ Captain Lesley Bednarek during their terms in office, which have just ended, and donated to the trustees of Emily’s Star, based in Westcroft, Milton Keynes.
Formed a decade ago by Kate Mainwaring following the loss of her first child who was diagnosed at birth with Trisomy 18 (Edwards syndrome), and supported by fellow trustees Darcy Scott-Hindmarch, Jayne Foster and Jodie Spencer, the charity supports local children with complex and life-limiting conditions, through a range of goods and services.
It also raises awareness and support for children throughout the UK with trisomy 18, and supports neonatal units across the UK.
The Emily’s Star team provide support for more than 80 families, mainly in the Beds and Bucks area, providing wishes and ways to make memories for children and young adults with trisomy 18.
Charity trustees Darcy Scott-Hindmarch, Jayne Foster and Jodie Spencer were reduced to tears when Graham and Lesley presented them with mammoth donation at a social function at the Plantation Road club.
Darcy said: “We were absolutely bowled over to receive a cheque for £28,000. We were speechless and completely surprised at the incredible amount the club raised for us.
“The money will enable us to continue supporting our beneficiaries in the area and premature babies across the UK. We cannot thank Graham, Lesley and the club enough.”
The sum was raised at golfing and social events plus donations from members, guests and visitors to the 600-member club over the past 12 months.
Graham said: “The response from Leighton members to the charity appeal has been amazing and game-changing for many families. We thank them all.”
Tim Mitchell, who has succeeded Graham as Club Captain and new Ladies’ Captain Oonagh Russell launched their joint fundraising activities to support the Children’s unit at Keech Cottage hospice, with £600 raised at a drive-in event.