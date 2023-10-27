Charity Walking With the Wounded is behind the venture

The initial opening of the veteran friendly hub at The Lighthouse in Leighton Buzzard. From left: East London Foundation Trust clinical veteran lead Jane Kelly, Walking With the Wounded regional manager David Beer, Bedfordshire VSLO Rehana Ahmed and Hertfordshire VSLO John Higgitt

A warm welcome awaits local veterans at The Lighthouse – a mental health drop-in centre operated by East London Foundation Trust.

Former service men and women will have a dedicated space once a month at the venue on Whichello Wharf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first veteran-friendly drop-in was on Wednesday (October 25) and it went extremely well, according to Walking With the Wounded spokesperson David Beer.

Veterans have plenty of space for down and quiet time, as well as an allotment and garden for those so inclined

The charity is behind the venture and David, its East of England regional manager, was instrumental in getting it off the ground.

The former Royal Navy veteran says: “We will have our own branded area where we can meet both current and new beneficiaries and there are plenty of spaces for veterans needing down and quiet time, as well as gardens and allotments for the green fingered.

“Hot drinks and hot meals will be available and the charity’s senior employment advisor Jon and veteran support liaison officer Rehana will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He adds: "Mental health professionals will also be there for help and support if necessary.”

David’s remit in the East and London regions is to support veterans’ social and economic needs under Op COURAGE, the specialist NHS team looking after serving personnel due to leave the military, as well as reservists, armed forces veterans and their families.

He is also involved in the charity’s core services of care co-ordination and employment.

His priority is to develop relationships with communities and organisations to improve outcomes for veterans’ re-integration into society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He says: “As a veteran myself, I’ve always been interested in supporting those who served in the Falklands as well as those who are homeless or living with addiction because of the trauma experienced in any conflict where the British Armed Forces were actively involved.

"Walking With the Wounded is a leading military charity which recognises that those who serve, deserve.

"Whether they’ve been mentally, socially or physically wounded, they deserve care and support so that they and their families can make a positive contribution to their communities again.”

More information at wwtw.org.uk whether you served or wish to support.