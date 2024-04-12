More good news for MacIntyre Charity's Hillside Children's Home after Ofsted visit

The MacIntyre Charity is celebrating a double whammy - its school at Wingate and children's home have both received 'good' Ofsted reports.

Following Ofsted’s ‘good all round’ report on Wingrave’s MacIntyre School, the MacIntyre Charity is delighted to announce that its Hillside Children’s Home has received a similar review.

The Ofsted report – based on a visit that took place from February 21 to 22 – stated: “Staff provide children with a warm, loving environment. They understand the emotional and physical needs of the children and are innovative in meeting children’s needs and create a safe and secure environment.”

It added: “They use a variety of techniques to understand the wishes and feelings of the children. Recently, staff have been trained to use a choice-based activity that is designed to encourage children to express their feelings. This is individualised and links to the child’s interests.”

The report also highlighted how positively parents spoke about the advice and resources provided.

However, it was noted effectiveness of leaders and managers requires improvement – the home has been without a registered manager for seven months and only recently recruited someone for the position.

Staff are positive about the new manager who has ample experience in residential childcare. He is studying for the level 5 qualification in leadership and management.

Hillside frontline manager Duane Anstey said he was delighted with the recognition in the report and added: “We work hard to make a difference helping young people to understand how to express their feelings and emotions in a structured and reliable environment.