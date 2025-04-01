More people in Central Bedfordshire going financially insolvent as higher costs bite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More people in Central Bedfordshire entered insolvency last year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs the National Debtline advice service, said the rise in personal insolvencies across England and Wales shows how significantly high costs have impacted people's finances.

Figures from the Insolvency Service show 439 people in Central Bedfordshire entered insolvency in 2024, up from 343 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the two nations, the number of personal insolvencies jumped 14% to nearly 118,000 last year.

More people in Central Bedfordshire entered insolvency last year. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A person becomes insolvent when they are unable to pay their debts, and are left with a choice of declaring bankruptcy or taking on other measures to pay them back.

The insolvencies last year in Central Bedfordshire were made up of 49 bankruptcies, 111 debt relief orders, and 279 individual voluntary arrangements.

Overall, the area had a rate of 18 insolvencies per 10,000 adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures revealed significant regional disparity, with the rate of personal insolvencies highest in the North East at 33 per 10,000 adults. Meanwhile, it was lowest in London at 15 per 10,000.

Grace Brownfield, head of influencing and communications at the Money Advice Trust, said the rise in personal insolvencies is a "sign of the significant impact high costs have had on people's finances".

She added: "With household budgets being stretched even further, we're seeing more people falling into difficulty and needing to access an insolvency option to deal with their debts.

"The consistently higher rate in the North East could indicate the impact of longstanding economic inequalities in the region such as historically lower wages, higher unemployment and a greater reliance on industries vulnerable to economic instability, all made more prevalent as the cost-of-living crisis continues."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show the insolvency rate for women (27 per 10,000) was higher than for men (22 per 10,000) for the eleventh successive year.

Similarly, the rate in Central Bedfordshire was 20 per 10,000 for women and 16 per 10,000 for men.

Simon Trevethick, head of communications at StepChange, said the regional and gendered differences are "not a surprise".

He added: "Whilst the drivers of debt are complex and wide, we consistently find that certain regions and demographics are overrepresented in our client base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Specifically, women are overrepresented among people seeking debt advice, as almost two-thirds of our clients are women.

"What's more, our client stats show that women have a higher average expenditure and a lower average income than men – meaning their ability to pay debts or seek financial support is more difficult."

He said this can be due to women being more likely to have childcare and caring responsibilities that affect their income and ability to build savings.

You can visit Central Bedfordshire Council’s website to find out more about help available to cope with the cost of living.