More than 1,000 hats knitted for babies in Ukraine thanks to Leighton Linslade Rotary appeal

L: A box of the knitted hats and R: Di with her latest batch of 165 Hats for Ukraine Babies

More than 1,000 hats have been knitted for babies in Ukraine thanks to a project by the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade.

The Hats for Ukraine Babies (HUB) project started in March – and the response from the Leighton Buzzard community has been fantastic with a cadre of knitters making these small but vital garments.

As part of the national effort by the International Fellowship of Rotary Healthcare Professionals, Rotary in Leighton Linslade was pleased to join the Hats for Ukraine Babies ( HUB) project after it was identified that the provision of a simple knitted hat to young babies in the war zone was saving countless lives.

Having put the call out, the community in Leighton Linslade has risen to the task with numerous ladies knitting hats as well as Rotary’s own President Robin Comerford who learnt to knit so he could contribute.

One of the real stars has been Di who lives in Linslade and who has contributed over 250 hats so far. Di, like many of the knitting team, really enjoys being part of the project and intends to continue for the project’s duration – which will probably run through to the spring of 2024.Rotary said: “As always the Leighton Linslade community has risen to the challenge and we are thrilled that we have passed the 1,000 hats milestone. Without a doubt Di and her knitting colleagues have saved young lives in Ukraine and long may it continue.”