Schemes to combat speeding through Hockliffe have taken a step forward with the installation of average speed cameras.

The cameras have already led to over 1,200 notices of intended prosecution (NIPs) issued to drivers during the first seven days of operation. One driver was clocked at 79mph in a 30mph zone and enforcement action is now pending.

Martin Fellows, National Highways director for the East Region, said: “Safety is our number one priority, and the purpose of the cameras on the A5 are as a deterrent, to stop people speeding and slow traffic through the village of Hockliffe” after the cameras were installed on a section of the A5 which runs through the village.

The scheme is a partnership response to the issue of localised speeding and involved Bedfordshire Police, South West Beds MP Andrew Selous, and was coordinated by National Highways.

The introduction of the cameras also highlights National Highways’ support for road safety charity Brake’s week of action, which aims to highlight the dangers associated with speeding.

"It's made a huge difference to safety in Hockliffe and has reassured residents their concerns about speeding have been listened to and acted upon," said Cllr Robert Scott, chair of Hockliffe Parish Council.

“The opening of M1 junction at 11a was much-needed, but the significant increase in traffic through the village – particularly with the speed and size of some vehicles – made it feel a dangerous place to live. The collaboration work that has taken place between National Highways and Bedfordshire Police has made a real difference to the issue of speeding and that contributes to making Hockliffe safer.

“I accept there are very few people who want to see new speed cameras, but they really were a last resort after we had tried a number of other initiatives.”

Following the first two months of the scheme, councillor Scott described the positive change it had made to village life. He added: "It's made a huge difference to safety in Hockliffe and has reassured residents their concerns about speeding have been listened to and acted upon."

Work to install the cameras, which cover the full extent of the existing 30mph speed limit through the village, forms part of 80 maintenance and improvement schemes National Highways has delivered across the east region during the last year.

The A5 Hockliffe scheme was part of £200 million investment from National Highways to maintain and improve major A roads and motorways across the east of the country in 2022/23.

Mr Selous MP added: “I am grateful to National Highways for the installation of average speed cameras through Hockliffe to keep people safe, and to provide relief for village residents who have had to endure unacceptable speeding in the past.”