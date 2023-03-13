Mothers Day treat at Leighton Buzzard Railway as it beings new year of events

All aboard as the Leighton Buzzard Railway reopens for 2023 with a host of fun packed events on the timetable.

The narrow gauge railway at Page’s Park was officially reopened yesterday, with Leighton Linslade’s deputy mayor Sheona Hemmings ceremonially flagging away the first train of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And after a record-breaking Christmas, with more then 6,300 passengers enjoying a trip on the railway, there are no plans to slow down.

Baldwin 778 passes the new Munday's Hill sign on Sunday. Photo by Rocky Lancer

The season continues on Sunday, March 19 with a Mother’s Day event. There is a choice of five departures, as well as additional

activities and treats, making this a fun trip for the whole family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After you have collected your ticket, you can have a family photo on the platform, which will be ready for you to collect when you’ve completed your train ride.

The experience lasts 90 minutes, including a 65-minute steam train ride and 25-minute stop at Stonehenge Works where there is lots to see and do, including a Mother’s Day card decorating activity for the kids.

On returning to Page’s Park, mums will be presented a potted plant gift. The Train Shed Café is offering mums a free hot or cold drink.

Over the Easter weekend there will be an egg hunt, while the Gin & Whisky festival is back on Sunday, May 7. Other events planned for the year include a vintage vehicle rally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can find out more about special events ath the Leighton Buzzard Railway’s website.