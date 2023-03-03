Mourners turn out in their hundreds for Leighton Buzzard sporting legend

The funeral has taken place of one of Leighton Buzzard's sporting legends almost three months after he was hospitalised after being found in a collapsed condition at a London Underground station.

A Leighton man from childhood to retirement, Paul Johnson was meeting friends from Holland to watch the England v France World Cup match in December when he collapsed at Oxford Circus tube station. Despite efforts to revive him at St Mary's Hospital in London, Paul died less than two weeks later, aged 78.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A retired teacher, Paul was a keen sportsman, captaining Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club for many of his 23 years as a playing member, leading goalscorer and committee man; was a keen golfer and long term member of Leighton's Plantation Road club, and an ex-President of the English Schools Golf Association and supporter of many other sporting organisations, encouraging many scholars to take up sport.

Paul Johnson

He had also travelled to India and Australia twice to support the England cricket team in Test matches.

Paul was closely associated with the Heath and Reach community for his tireless work on the local allotment and theatrical exploits in pantomimes, and is warmly remembered for his artistic talents and Christmas card sketches.

Advertisement

Advertisement