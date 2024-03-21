MP Andrew Selous hails tireless work of volunteers at Leighton Town FC following win over Hertford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous was at Bell Close to witness the Reds' thrilling 3-2 victory over Pitching In Southern League Division One Central rivals Hertford Town.

Leighton are enjoying a strong first season back in the eighth tier after romping to promotion last year, with a late push for the play-offs not out of the question as the season draws to a close.

And Mr Selous, who got his hands dirty helping out behind the scenes, was full of praise for the work done off the pitch to help support the club’s big ambitions on it, with volunteers also running a number of community activities alongside first-team operations.

Andrew Selous meeting members of Leighton Town FC

Mr Selous said: “I greatly enjoyed my visit and am in awe of everything that Leighton Town Football Club does for the community.

“To run 50 teams in the town and support mental health in the way the club do is amazing, especially as the club needs to raise all its own income."

Leighton Town are one of hundreds of non-League clubs up and down the country who rely heavily on volunteers, with the club keen for more support on increasingly busy match days.

League title sponsors Pitching In have made it easier than ever for clubs to recruit through its Volunteer Hub, an online portal that aims to connect football fans and potential volunteers to their local club.

Andrew Selous was at Bell Close on Saturday for Leighton's win over Hertford Town

The Volunteer Hub is one part of the landmark, multi-million pound investment made by Pitching In into grassroots football, with further funding distributed throughout the pyramid through its Trident Community Foundation, which seeks to support non-capital projects such as walking football teams.

It is an investment felt first-hand by Leighton Town, with club secretary and vice chairman Sean Downey full of praise for the extra funding available for clubs lower down the pyramid but at the heart of their communities.

He said: “It was a pleasure to host our local MP, Andrew Selous, as well as a representative from our League sponsors Pitching In, on Saturday for our home game against Hertford Town FC.

“Andrew was able to meet a number of volunteers and sample the vibrant match day atmosphere at Bell Close, as well as hear about the club’s strong relationship with the local community.

“He was delighted to hear that in partnership with Leighton Woodside the club provides football for over 50 teams from U7s through to the semi-professional first team.

“This includes a growing provision for girls, disabled children and a new women’s team that will begin competitive league football next season.