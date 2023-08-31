MP calls for increased police presence to combat crimewave in Leighton Buzzard

A greater police presence is being called for after a spate of business break-ins in Leighton Buzzard.

Police believe a gang is targeting businesses to steal cash registers following break-ins at Raffaela Hair Salon and Ocean Fish chip shop. Ocean Fish Bar on North Street was broken into on Sunday morning with Raffaela forced to close after a break-in in the early hours of Tuesday, to allow forensics to be carried out.

The incidents are being linked to a raid on Bianco Nero in the High Street last Sunday with MP Andrew Selous now calling for an increased police and criminal justice response.

MP Andrew Selous pictured at the opening of the Bossard House police hub in Leighton Buzzard

Mr Selous said: “I have been contacted by the Co-op and Waitrose nationally about an increase in shoplifting, and I’m also aware that a large number of town centre shops in Leighton Buzzard have been broken into recently.

"There is good CCTV footage available and I expect a full police effort to get prosecutions as well as the criminal justice system to provide appropriately robust punishments.

“Break-ins to small businesses can be devastating to the owners and shoplifting means we all pay more during this cost-of-living crisis so these are most certainly not victimless crimes.

“It is urgent that we have a much greater police presence in Bossard House as soon as possible, and I continue to press both the Chief Constable and the Police and Crime Commissioner to deliver this.”

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “Officers are investigating a series of business break-ins in and around Leighton Buzzard over the bank holiday weekend.

“A number of small commercial units were targeted in North Street and High Street and are believed to be linked, with CCTV showing a person on a bike gaining entry through smashing the doors of the property and making off with the cash register. Initial CCTV investigation suggests those responsible may be a team of three.