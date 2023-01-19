Andrew Selous MP has raised the issue of horses dying after close proximity to fireworks

The tragic story of a horse killed by New Year fireworks in Totternhoe has been raised in the House of Commons.

South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous last Thursday raised the tragic case of Murphy, who had to be put down on New Year’s Day after being spooked by a very loud firework display.

Murphy’s owner Samantha Parsons, of Totternhoe, says the 25-year-old horse jump through two fence and collapsed after being spooked – and despite the family spending four hours trying to get him back on his feet he eventually had to be put to sleep by a vet.

Mr Selous said: “New Year’s fireworks celebrations caused the deaths of two horses this year — one in my constituency. The Animal Welfare Act 2006 is very difficult to enforce. May I meet the animal welfare Minister to look at this issue? The numbers are astounding. No fireworks display is ever worth the death of a much-loved family pet or animal.”

Responding, Theresa Coffey (DEFRA Secretary of State) said: “I am conscious of the impact fireworks can have on animals. I will share my hon. Friend’s concerns with my noble Friend Lord Benyon, who covers this area, and I expect Lord Benyon will meet with him.”

