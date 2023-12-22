MP urges Leighton Buzzard residents to contact him with postal issues as he continues fight for improved service

The move follows the latest in a string of complaints

South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous says he is drawing up a spreadsheet of roads affected by poor service at Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable sorting offices.

The move follows the latest in a string of complaints from residents about delayed or missing post.

This week, a resident contacted Mr Selous after not receiving his post for 12 days. The man received 36 items with postmarks as early as December 3.

Andrew Selous MP helping out on the rounds in Leighton Buzzard.

Mr Selous said: “This example is typical of what is happening to many people. Hospital appointments, gas, safety checks, and other important engagements are being missed.

“I am now drawing up a detailed spreadsheet of roads which have particular problems to report to senior Royal Mail management so that they can challenge the managers in the offices about why there is such a poor service.

“I have the highest respect for individual postmen and women who I have visited every year in both sorting offices, as well as accompanying them on their rounds. I do not believe that the senior management are leading the business well and they need to make rapid improvements.”

Mr Selous recently met with business minister Kevin Hollinrake, who is responsible for Royal Mail’s universal service obligation, and who has agreed to take the issue up with the postal service.

The MP said he would be following up with the Mr Hollindrake in the new year, and would continue to raise concerns with the postal service.

The Observer has contacted the Royal Mail for comment.

Earlier in the year, the postal service responded that improving its quality was a ‘top priority’ and it was committed to restoring service levels to where customers expect them to be. A spokesperson added the service in the area had been impacted by high levels of sick absence and vacancies in roles.

Mr Selous added: “If any of my constituents are experiencing a poor service, please contact me to let me know your road and how long it is since you last had a delivery of post. I will raise each road with Royal Mail to try to get the improvement we deserve.”