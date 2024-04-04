Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A summit to discuss plans for the expansion of GP capacity for Leighton Buzzard has been announced.

Primary Care Minister, Andrea Leadsom, confirmed a summit on primary care expansion would be held In a letter to Felicity Cox, chief executive of the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (ICB).

The Minister also reconfirmed flexibility within the ICB’s budget allocation to increase funding for new GP surgeries where this is a local priority.

South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous has welcomed the summit

Plans for improved healthcare include an urgent treatment centre or minor injuries clinic in Leighton and Linslade.

Responding to the letter, South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, said: “I was very pleased to receive a copy of this letter, and we now need to make urgent progress on expanding GP capacity locally, in line with the significant housing growth in Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis.”

The letter from Ms Leadsom states: “I commend the work your ICB is currently doing in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council to bring forward a business case for the proposed health centre development in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade which is an area of high housing growth and I hope this approach can be replicated elsewhere in similar circumstances.

"My officials are closely monitoring progress on the Leighton Buzzard scheme and will seek to progress the development of the department’s Vandyke Road site in parallel to help to fund this objective.

“As we discussed whilst the ringfenced capital allocation for primary care is relatively small compared to the demand there is flexibility within the ICB’s budget allocation for it to be able to increase funding to deliver more investment in new GP surgeries where this is the local priority.

"As you will be aware a number of your local MPs have also raised similar issues with me regarding the impact of large housing developments in areas such as Biggleswade, Houghton Regis and Wixams.

“Given the evident level of investment needed in the BLMK area driven by the high levels of housing growth, my officials are seeking to bring together all the key local stakeholders to seek to discuss and agree how this issue can be tackled.