Mystery of missing banners baffles Leighton Buzzard singing group ahead of 'Come and Sing' event

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Banners for a singing group have gone missing from areas across Leighton Buzzard.

The mystery has been flagged by Richard Watts, deputy chair of the Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers which is holding a ‘Come and Sing’ event later this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The banners were displayed in Wing Road, Tesco and the bridge in Clipstone Brook.

The singing group's banners advertising their event have gone missing. Submitted image.

Some of the banners – discovered missing on Monday – were advertising the event, leaving Mr Watts and the singing group members baffled.

He called it a ‘mystery’ and suggested it might be someone who objects to banners being placed around the town.

He added that the two metre by six metre banner was fixed by tie wraps and ‘not easily removed’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Watts has approached Central Bedfordshire Council, which says it does not know anything about the banners, in hopes they might discover the culprit on CCTV footage from around the town.

The Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers is a choir formed in 1951, the year of the Festival of Britain. The group performs annual concerts and practices weekly on Mondays at St Barnabus Church.

Its Come and Sing event is being held on Saturday September 23 at the church at 10am. The event will include an informal performance at 3.45pm

Visit the group website or its Facebook page for information and updates.

The Observer has contacted Central Bedfordshire Council for a comment and updates on the mysterious case of the missing banners.