The LBO first raised the issue in October when residents claimed that a strange odour could be detected in the High Street, as well as around Parson's Close Recreation Ground and nearby areas.

Fingers were initially pointed at Forticrete, Boss Avenue, and today (July 22) the factory has confirmed that it has enlisted an "external specialist in odour control" to investigate.

It has also confirmed that no chemicals on site are harmful to people's health in any way.

Forticrete, Boss Avenue. Image: Google.

A Forticrete spokesman said: "Forticrete has been made aware of a number of odour complaints from residents in the local area by Central Bedfordshire Council.

"As a business, we take our environmental responsibilities very seriously and we carry out robust daily environmental checks. We are periodically audited externally to ensure compliance at all times.

"From our initial investigation, we have not yet identified a specific source for the odour within the factory.

"As an immediate action, we have enlisted an external specialist in odour control issues to complete a further investigation of our site and their work will be commencing shortly.

"We are committed to working with Central Bedfordshire Council in identifying the possible cause.

"We would like to take the opportunity to confirm that no chemicals used on site are harmful to health in any way.

"They are used and stored in full compliance with all relevant legislation, including the COSHH regulations.

"We will of course stay in close contact with Bedfordshire Council on the outcome of our investigation.

"In the meantime, any residents with further queries or concerns can contact Forticrete directly at: [email protected]"

A Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) spokesman confirmed that Forticrete, Boss Avenue, is believed to be the source of the mystery smell.

Back in October, the council told the LBO: "Our pollution team are aware of this and are currently undertaking an investigation into what is causing it.”

The LBO then ran another article in May, after residents claimed that the smell was still in town.