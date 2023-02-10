News you can trust since 1861
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at next election

“I’m now off … I’ve just said it out aloud

By Clare Turner
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:59am

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries is stepping down at the next general election.

She made the announcement on her Talk TV show – blaming the lack of cohesion of the Conservatives, the sheer stupidity of her colleagues and the booting out of Boris Johnson.

She said: “I’m now off, my gosh, I’ve just said it out aloud, there’s no going back now.”

As always, Dorries’ news received a mixed reaction on Twitter.

While some Tweeters agreed with the controversial Mid Bedfordshire MP about the treatment of the disgraced former Prime Minister, others were less charitable.

One said: “Nadine Dorries resigning by complaining about infighting is a level of irony that is only viewable from space.”

While another said: “Technically, Nadine Dorries shouldn’t be announcing her resignation as an MP on her TV show, because hosting her TV show breaks the Ministerial Code.”

