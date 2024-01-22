Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For National Pothole Day last week, we asked the people of Leighton Buzzard and Linslade which areas were their pet pothole peeves.

And it turned out you had quite a few!

Top of the list were the area of Wing Road from Bunkers Hill to the bypass, South Street, Brooklands Avenue, Wing Hill, Derwent Road, Lake Street, St Mary’s Way and School Road in Eaton Bray.

The potholes driving people crazy

Advertisement

Advertisement

On our Facebook post, Joanna Shaw said: “Wing road up to the bypass is about to disintegrate. Again.”

And Gemma Edwards said: “Derwent Road, particularly as you approach Greenleas is awful.” Phil Wall said: “Wing road from Bunkers Lane to the Bypass. Absolute minefield especially in the dark as no street lighting.”

Lynn Rojek added: “St Marys Way is a nightmare, some of the potholes are so deep that if your wheel went into them I doubt you would escape without serious damage to your vehicle.”

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “This year, we’ve treated more roads than ever ahead of the winter to minimise the problem of potholes. Cold weather inevitably creates problems, however, and we are prioritising repairs based on where damage has occurred and how significant it is. All roads are inspected on a regular basis in accordance with our Network Maintenance Management Plan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If repairs are required, then we will raise an order for work to take place. We’ve made it easier to report potholes and track repair work. You can do so at fixmystreet.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/.”