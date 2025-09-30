The UK Small Business Saturday roadshow is coming to Leighton Buzzard on November 27

A national roadshow to celebrate small businesses across the country is coming to Leighton Buzzard in November.

The Small Business Saturday roadshow is set to visit 20 towns and cities across the UK between November 3 and December 3, to celebrate the small and independent businesses that are the lifeblood of high streets and town and city centres.

The tour, taking place in the build-up to Small Business Saturday on December 6, aims to shine a spotlight on business owners, their stories and the communities they serve.

Organisers told the LBO they were still finalising specific details around the locations and businesses they were visiting each day, however it has been confirmed the tour will come to Leighton Buzzard on Thursday November 27.

Planned stops around the country range from a cycling adventure firm in Scotland, a luxury handmade chocolatier in northern England, a bakery in Wales and a shoe repair business in the south.

Running alongside the roadshow, small businesses across the country will be able to benefit from free online support, including daily workshops, mentoring sessions and insight events.

The roadshow is expected to cover 3,000 miles, beginning in Lossiemouth on November 3 and concluding in London a month later on December 3.

The tour will use electric vehicles as a means of reducing emissions and showcasing the sustainable choices being made by many small business owners.

Director of Small Business Saturday Michelle Ovens CBE said: "Small Business Saturday is all about championing the incredible entrepreneurs who bring passion, innovation, and heart to communities across the UK.

"The tour gives us the opportunity to hit the road and engage directly with the nation’s favourite small businesses, celebrating their unique stories and the essential role they play in strengthening local economies.

"We’re excited to begin this next chapter and highlight the creativity and resilience that make small businesses the foundation of our communities."

More information about Small Business Saturday is available through the event’s website.

