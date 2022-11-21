Nervous 'Indie' missing in Leighton Buzzard area for over a month - can you help find her?

'Indie', aged eight, bolted away from one of her owners on October 15, and although there have been sightings since, she has not been caught.

Her worried family are now asking the public to keep an eye out for their beloved pet, and to call Gemma on: 07429605263 if they spot her.

One of her owners told the LBO: "She was a breeding dog and we think she was badly treated. She's very nervous of people. She went missing because she did a bolt when my wife was walking her. She was off the lead on a public footpath but she got spooked and ran away."

Indie

Indie went missing from the Leighton Buzzard area and the family is now appealing for any information that could bring her return.

The owner continued: "We’d had her about 14 weeks and she was getting into a routine of eating, going for a walk, being let into the garden.

"She was a very nervous dog, but she was improving. We have a cat and it wanted to be very friendly - I think you'd call it social distancing! But they had starting sleeping next to each other."

If you see Indie, please do not call, chase or try to grab her. Instead, please telephone the number above. Her owners wish to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported their appeal.

