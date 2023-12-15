New Barclays banking service opens at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

Barclays Local will be available three days a week for financial support and education.

MP Andrew Selous was delighted to be at the launch of the new Barclays Local at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

A new banking service has opened at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre to offer financial support and education.

The Barclays Local is one of more than 300 around the country and will provide face-to-face support for customers, with staff on hand on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Barclays spokesperson Elizabeth Smith said: “We’re pleased to open a Barclays Local here in Leighton Buzzard, working with the local Library Theatre to offer a new, more flexible way for our colleagues to continue to support customers with their banking needs.”

Customers will be able to access a range of in-person support such as help with digital banking, financial reviews, balance checks, transfers and bill payments. As it’s a cashless site, everyday banking transactions will need to be completed at the local Post Office.

The bank continues to review the way customers are choosing to do their banking, providing face-to-face local support for those who need it or who aren’t yet ready or able to make the transition to digital.

Barclays also has a fleet of vans which travel to more remote areas.

MP Andrew Selous, who was at the launch, said: "I was sad to see Barclays go from our High Street, but it is welcome to have Barclays staff on the second floor of the library three days a week.

"During my visit last week, it was good to see how much this was appreciated.”