City commuters. High key blurred image of people riding a bike in the street. Unrecognizable faces.

New bike repair stations have been rolled out across Central Bedfordshire as part of a range of improvements to cycling infrastructure.

Central Beds Council, working in partnership with bicycle storage solution company Turvec, has announced they will be available at the following locations:

Advertisement

> Dunstable Leisure Centre

> Rushmere Park

> Houghton Regis Leisure Centre

> Houghton Hall Park

Advertisement

> Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre

> Priory House, Chicksands

Advertisement

> Marston Forest Centre

Each repair station contains a stand to mount a bike on, an integrated multi-valve pump and a series of tools, such as screwdrivers, spanners, hex keys, and tyre levers. These allow cyclists to make minor repairs on the go, such as inflating flat tyres, replacing inner tubes, raising seat heights and other adjustments, and are also available for users of wheelchairs and prams to use, if needed.

Advertisement

Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Sustainability and Public Protection, said: “We’re committed to enabling active travel for residents where possible, across Central Bedfordshire.

"The new bike repair stations are in visible and easily accessible areas of our towns, leisure centres and close to cycle routes and local facilities.

Advertisement

"We’re currently engaging with towns and villages across Central Bedfordshire on proposed route networks as part of our emerging Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIPs) and the new bike repair stations help support cycling to become a first choice of active travel for short journeys.”