New Buzzstock Music Festival for Leighton Buzzard will feature some of the UK's leading tribute acts

Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club will be the setting for the first-ever Buzzstock Music Festival taking place this summer and featuring some of the UK's leading tribute artists.

The countdown is on for the two-day event at the club's Wrights Meadow ground on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2.

The Friday is an Indie Rock night with tributes to Oasis, Kaiser Chiefs, Kasabian and Foo Fighters while the Saturday kicks off at 1pm and headlines with the West End show, Abba Mania and includes tributes to Elton John, Kings of Lyon, Take That, Bruno Mars and The Police.

Buzzstock's Garry Higgins said: "Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club was always our first choice of venue and we are thrilled that they wanted to host Leighton Buzzard's first music festival of this type. The club is an integral part of the Leighton Buzzard community and their location is ideal for people travelling from the town as well as further afield; they also have excellent facilities for the bands and our VIPs."

The rugby club will be providing the bar facilities for the day and the profits from the bar will contribute to their exciting plans for the refurbishment and extension of their changing room facilities.

Rugby club chairman, Lee Beaumont said: "The club is incredibly pleased to have been asked to host this new addition to the events calendar for the Leighton-Linslade community. We have ambitious plans for the re-development of our club facilities and hosting the bar for the Buzzstock Music Festival will be a fantastic contribution to the funds needed to complete the project, we are delighted to be part of this event."

Buzzstock is a new festival and the organisers are thrilled that ticket sales show the town is getting behind it. Their aim is to become a regular feature on Leighton Buzzard's calendar alongside other big events such as the May Day Fayre and the Canal Festival.

Buzzstock Music Festival will be supporting charity partners; Leighton Buzzard based KidsOut and Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club and is already working with local businesses in putting on the event. Local food concessions are now being asked to apply.

Garry added: "Of course it was a risk to start planning such a big event in the middle of a pandemic but we felt Leighton Buzzard was ready and would welcome its own music festival. We are really excited to put together this chance for people to come together, kick back and enjoy really good music, food and drink right on their doorstep."

Rugby club steward, Paul Bond said: "There is a lot of excitement at the club about this event. We can't wait to host Buzzstock festival goers, it's going to be excellent for our club and a superb addition to the town's event calendar."