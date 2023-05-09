News you can trust since 1861
New carpet store to open in Leighton Buzzard

A new flooring company is to set up in Leighton Buzzard after buying a shop on North Street.

By Lynn Hughes
Published 9th May 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
The new store will be on North Street - Google MapsThe new store will be on North Street - Google Maps
The new store will be on North Street - Google Maps

The shop for carpet and flooring specialists 1to1 Flooring is prominently located close to Halfords and has an extensive double frontage, ground floor retail area along with first floor storage.

1to1 Flooring, which already has six branches, carries all the major brands. The branch is undergoing a full refurbishment and should be open for August.

The sale was completed by commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond.

