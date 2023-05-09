New carpet store to open in Leighton Buzzard
A new flooring company is to set up in Leighton Buzzard after buying a shop on North Street.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 9th May 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
The shop for carpet and flooring specialists 1to1 Flooring is prominently located close to Halfords and has an extensive double frontage, ground floor retail area along with first floor storage.
1to1 Flooring, which already has six branches, carries all the major brands. The branch is undergoing a full refurbishment and should be open for August.
The sale was completed by commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond.