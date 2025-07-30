New chapter for former WHSmith in Leighton Buzzard with TGJones rebranding

The WHSmith store in Leighton Buzzard High Street has a new look after its rebranding as TGJones.

Rebranding of the iconic retailer, best known for stationery, books, and magazines, follows the sale of its high street stores in a £76 million deal.

Customers can expect to find the same great range of products, deals and services, ‘and a warm welcome from our friendly team’.

Graham Kerr, Cluster Manager said: “Seeing the new storevfront being installed and putting on our TGJones uniforms for the first time has been a great moment. There’s a real sense of pride among the whole team. We’re excited for what’s ahead, and ready to grow with the new brand and offer our customers an even better experience as TGJones.”

The sale of WHSmith’s high street business, was finalised in June with all stores set to be rebranded over the coming weeks. The move is seen as a positive milestone in the history of the iconic business and ‘an exciting time for TGJones and its employees’.

London based Modella Capital was established in 2022. It specialises in retail investments, and has previously backed chains such as Paperchase and Tie Rack. Last year it also acquired arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft for an undisclosed sum.

The business has taken on around 480 stores and 5,000 employees with WHSmith’s travel outlets, including those in airports and train stations, excluded from the sale.

