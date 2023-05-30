News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

New council boss wants Central Bedfordshire residents to look on the area with pride

New chair and vice chair announced
By Lynn Hughes
Published 30th May 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:19 BST
Cllr Mackey and Cllr Bell, the new Chair and Vice Chair of Central Bedfordshire CouncilCllr Mackey and Cllr Bell, the new Chair and Vice Chair of Central Bedfordshire Council
Cllr Mackey and Cllr Bell, the new Chair and Vice Chair of Central Bedfordshire Council

Central Bedfordshire Council has a new chair and vice chair.

Councillor Gareth Mackey was appointed as Chair of the council on May 25. Councillor Sue Bell, who represents Sandy, has been appointed as Vice Chair.

Cllr Mackey represents Flitwick and has been an independent member of the council since May 2019. He was first elected to Flitwick Town Council in 2011 and has been the town’s mayor three times.

He has also served on the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel since March 2022.

Most Popular

As well as presiding over full council meetings Cllr Mackey will represent the council on civic visits, at ceremonial events, and will raise funds and awareness for his chosen charities

Cllr Mackey said: “My aim is to reflect the prestige of our council in all my actions and ensure that all residents can look upon Central Bedfordshire Council with pride.

"I hope to use my time to meet as many residents and organisations as I can.”

Related topics:Central Bedfordshire CouncilCentral BedfordshireGareth Mackey