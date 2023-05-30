New council boss wants Central Bedfordshire residents to look on the area with pride

Cllr Mackey and Cllr Bell, the new Chair and Vice Chair of Central Bedfordshire Council

Central Bedfordshire Council has a new chair and vice chair.

Councillor Gareth Mackey was appointed as Chair of the council on May 25. Councillor Sue Bell, who represents Sandy, has been appointed as Vice Chair.

Cllr Mackey represents Flitwick and has been an independent member of the council since May 2019. He was first elected to Flitwick Town Council in 2011 and has been the town’s mayor three times.

He has also served on the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel since March 2022.

As well as presiding over full council meetings Cllr Mackey will represent the council on civic visits, at ceremonial events, and will raise funds and awareness for his chosen charities

Cllr Mackey said: “My aim is to reflect the prestige of our council in all my actions and ensure that all residents can look upon Central Bedfordshire Council with pride.

