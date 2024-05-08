New crematorium opens next week - the first in Central Bedfordshire
The first-ever crematorium for Central Bedfordshire opens next week.
The state-of-the-art facility – Oakfield Gardens in Steppingley – opens its doors on Thursday, May 16.
It’s been built with environmental sustainability in mind and has a spacious chapel. Landscaping includes wildflower meadows and areas to encourage wildlife.
Within the gardens, there will be options for families to scatter cremated remains over grass areas or, as part of a future plan, have them interred in niches or in the earth. A formal memorial garden is being formed where a plaque can be placed to commemorate a loved one. Other memorial options include a book of remembrance and dedicated trees and benches.
For more info visit oakfieldgardenscrematorium.co.uk or email [email protected]