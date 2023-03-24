New cycle route and pathway in Leighton Buzzard blasted as waste of public money

Angry residents have blasted a scheme to create a new cycle route and pathway in Leighton Buzzard as a waste of taxpayers’ money.

And motorists are ‘seeing red’ after a seven-way road traffic control system was installed in Heath Road, saying it is creating long delays, particularly during peak morning and afternoon rush hour traffic.

This was later reduced to a five-way system.

The work to create a new cycle route and pathway is expected to take four months. Photo: Stuart Oliver

The work, along a 200-yard stretch of one of the town’s busiest roads, involves narrowing the road between Kemsley Drive and Heath Park Road and widening the pathway to ‘create a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists’.

Central Beds Council says it’s aiming to encourage more people to ditch their cars in favour of walking or cycling.

But one Heath Road resident said: "This work is not a priority; spending some of it on filling in potholes properly would have been welcomed by our community, many of whom are struggling to pay their rates bills which have just landed on their door mats."

And residents argue that very few people use the existing path in Heath Road and question why it needs digging up and widening with money better spent on other improvements including repairing pot holes in Church Street.

The 7-way traffic lights system is causing long delays, especially during rush-hour traffic, claim residents. Photo: Stuart Oliver

Central Beds Council says the project was endorsed by residents during a consultation in March 2021, and is aimed at promoting sustainability, tackling climate change and supporting residents to live more active lives.

Reducing the width of the carriageway is also intended to help manage traffic speeds on a straight section of road that serves two lower schools.

Work began on March 6, with Cllr Steven Dixon, executive member for sustainability and public protection at CBC, saying: “We are proactively planning and delivering more dedicated cycling and walking routes to further enhance active travel options for residents across Central Bedfordshire. On occasion, this will involve rethinking how to best use the available space within the highway, especially around the schools.

“By providing direct and easy-to-use routes like this one on Heath Road in Leighton Buzzard, we are encouraging more people to leave their cars at home and make cycling and walking their first choice for many local journeys.”

The government has set a target that 50 per cent of local trips in our towns should be walked, scooted, or cycled by 2030.

Cllr Dixon added: “Sustainable active travel offers significant benefits for our health and wellbeing and has a positive impact on our environment as we strive to reduce carbon emissions and play our part in addressing the climate change crisis.”

CBC secured funding from the government’s Active Travel Fund for the scheme and is working with Sustrans on plans for further ‘ambitious’ walking and cycling improvements.

The roadworks come less than a year after extensive work was completed to repair damaged water pipes five metres under the road surface, the installation of gas pipes and Openreach work installing fibre optic cabling to households.

It will take CBC’s highways contractor, Milestone Infrastructure, about four months to complete the work, and traffic signals will be in place.

