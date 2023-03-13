New electric vehicle car share club at Leighton Buzzard development is first of its kind in Central Bedfordshire

An new electric vehicle car share scheme at the Chamberlains Barn development in Leighton Buzzard is the first of its kind in Central Bedfordshire.

The car club is located at the electric vehicle charging station on the development off Kemsley Drive, and users can download the Hiyacar app to sign up and hire the Renault Zoe electric vehicle.

The council, working in partnership with Arnold White Energy (AWE) and car-sharing platform company Hiyacar, hopes it will give drivers access to an "attractive and affordable electric car" for journeys.

The electric vehicle car club at Chamberlains Barn. Image: CBC.

Councillor Steven Dixon, executive member for sustainability and transformation, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer residents living locally to the Chamberlains Barn development, low-cost and easy access to an electric vehicle on their doorstep. Providing affordable and sustainable transport options to residents is a priority for the council, as we continue our efforts in tackling the climate challenge."

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) has funded the scheme for three years – using Section 106 developer contribution funds.

Councillor Dixon added: “This pilot is part of a suite of sustainable travel infrastructure improvements and projects we’re delivering to residents in the area, including a free town-wide bus service for six months and improving walking and cycling routes. The pilot will enable local residents the opportunity to use an electric vehicle for the first time at a low cost, with no long-term commitment.”