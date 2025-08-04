A new electronic music radio station is set to launch in Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding areas next month.

Ground Zero, which will broadcast on DAB Digital Radio, is set to feature local up and coming producers and DJs playing a mix of electronic styles and genres.

The station’s website says its aim "is to recreate the sound of the old school pirate stations hard in the 1990s and 2000s playing tracks right up to the present day.

"Station output will be primarily music-focused and offer an alternative to the same old pop tracks and endless adverts heard on the mainstream stations.

"Unlike the pirates, we will be Ofcom licensed and broadcasting legally."

The station also covers areas including Aylesbury, Buckingham and Milton Keynes and will be based in a studio at Creslow Park near Aylesbury, the site of a former MI6 radio communications facility.

It has been established as a not-for-profit community interest company and says it intends to support itself through contributions paid by DJs as well as some advertising and sponsorship from local businesses and events.

The station is intending to launch next month, and as well as digital radio, it will also be available to listen to online via mobile app and smart speakers.

It is currently seeking applications from individual DJs and DJ and MC combinations who are able to contribute regular shows.

Anyone interested in presenting on Ground Zero or finding out more can visit the station’s website for more details and an application form.

