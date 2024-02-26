New health plans for Leighton Buzzard and Linslade set to be unveiled in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Health plans for Leighton Buzzard and Linslade could be revealed in May according to the area’s care board

Bedford, Luton and Milton Keynes integrated care board (BLMK) has been working with partners to develop the Outline Business Case (OBC) for additional health services in the town.

And in its latest update a spokesman said: “We are looking particularly closely at the range of estimates for the capital that could be released from the DHSC-owned site on Vandyke Road. The OBC will explore potential additional premises as well as how we could make better use of the existing health estate in the town, including that which is currently used for administrative purposes. We anticipate that we will be in a position to share the key findings from the Outline Business Case in May 2024, and look forward to discussing its conclusions with residents and local representatives.”

Additional clinics, set up to respond to winter pressures in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade have been working well according to the board. Appointments are booked on the day via registered practices, providing an additional five hours’ capacity for minor illness issues each day.

The Town’s Primary Care Network (PCN) has also employed another first contact physiotherapist to support residents’ musculoskeletal issues as part of the new same day minor illness service at the Health Centre on Bassett Road. Pre-bookable appointments and same day appointments for urgent issues are available.

A spokesman said: “We know that a very significant proportion of primary care demand is related to MSK issues, and we are pleased to see this support making a difference locally.”

A second room is being used for additional phlebotomy and respiratory clinics alongside smoking cessation services and medication reviews. Two further rooms are also supporting additional phlebotomy services and other PCN services. During six months last year, 16,900 blood tests were undertaken in Leighton Buzzard – more than Central Beds comparator practices over the same period.

“We appreciate that some patients continue to need to travel outside of Leighton Buzzard for blood tests, and we would like to see as many patients as possible receive this service in the most convenient setting for them,” the spoksman said.