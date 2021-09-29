New helpline to assist over 55s with technology to launch soon in Leighton Buzzard

Work to support older people in Leighton-Linslade is being highlighted on the eve of the United Nations International Day of Older Persons on October 1.

This year's theme is Digital Equity for All Ages, and the UN hope to focus on the need for access and meaningful participation in the digital world by older persons.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council says it has been implementing various projects to support the older members of the community through its 55up campaign www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/55upDigital inclusion was one of several identified activities the town council has been investing in. A new technology helpline for 55-year-olds and over will shortly be launched. This service will provide face-to-face and telephone support.

A new helpline is coming soon for Over 55s

From help with the basics of using a mobile phone, to supporting them in accessing online bridge nights via a tablet, it’s hoped that this free, local helpline, will increase people’s confidence with technology, a knock-on effect being an increase in access and participation in leisure activity and in doing so helping reduce loneliness.

A town council spokesman said: "It is accepted that not all older persons want to get digitally involved. Other 55up initiatives have been developed by the town council. These include raising awareness of organisations like the local Good Neighbour scheme (Leighton Buzzard Helping Hands) who provide befriending services especially to housebound individuals.

"An additional grant scheme has also been made available by the town council offering funds to community groups to encourage their expansion of their 55 year and over membership. These funds could be used in many ways for the benefit of this target age range. For example, to help transport individuals to local clubs and groups or to develop activities that would specifically appeal to this age group."