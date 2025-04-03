New initiative set up in Bedfordshire to find missing vulnerable young people

File photo of a teenager posed by model.

An initiative – called the Philomena Protocol – has been unveiled to help track down vulnerable children or young people who have gone missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched by Bedfordshire Police, Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council and Luton Council, the protocol will ask carers to identify those at risk of going missing, and record vital information about them on a dedicated form.

This will include a recent photograph, a description, who their friends are and whether they have gone missing before..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By completing the form with the child or young person, the care provider has the opportunity to discuss, better understand and address any underlying factors that may be prompting or influencing these missing episodes.

The carer can take reasonable steps to find them BEFORE contacting the police and activate the Philomena Protocol if the child or young person does go missing.

The form will then become available to the attending officers, so they have all the information at their fingertips.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Eaton, from Bedfordshire Police’s Public Protection Unit, said: “By introducing the Philomena Protocol in Bedfordshire, we can work with our partners to ensure that when a child or young person goes missing from their place of care, everything possible is done to reduce risk and harm and enable their safe return, as well as looking to prevent repeat missing occurrences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure that the most vulnerable people in our communities are protected and safeguarded, and the Philomena Protocol will help with this by increasing the opportunity to find a missing individual quickly and safely.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers