New Leighton Buzzard estate agents opens its doors and pledges to be "very much part of the community"

A new Leighton Buzzard estate agents has big plans to support the local community.

Michael Anthony estate agents has branched out into the town after expanding from Aylesbury. A launch party on Thursday saw more than 130 people from local businesses attend the official occasion in Market Court off Peacock Mews. A ribbon was cut by the Mayor of the town Cllr Kevin Pughe.

Senior branch manager Matthew Wood said the party had been “phenomenal”.

The new shop was opened on Thursday

"We invited all the companies in the town,” he said. “There were people out of the back of the office, in the archway and the street.”

Local businesses were also used in fitting out the shop and providing supplies for the party.

The team of four are all experienced in the property and lettings market and Matthew has been connected to the town for more than 40 years.

The agents are also planning to be involved in the community, with sponsorship of the upcoming laser show for Bonfire Night and acting as a foodbank collection point for Leighton Linslade Helpers.

They will also be helping with toy collection for the Salvation Army and sponsoring events for KidsOut. Matthew will be volunteering at the foodbank.

"We are trying to bring people back into the town and keep it local,” said Matthew. “We are very much part of the community.”