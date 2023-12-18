New lunch club for the over 55s coming to Leighton Buzzard
A new venture aiming to encourage the over 55s to meet new people is openig its doors in Leighton Buzzard next year.
The Royal British Legion, together with Leighton-Linslade Town Council, is launching the 55UP Legion Lunch Club, offering residents aged 55 and over an opportunity to socialise, while enjoying a delicious meal. The lunch club will start on Friday, January 12 and continue every Friday from 11am to 2pm.
Funded by Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s 55UP Project, the club is designed to provide a welcoming and inclusive space for the community. Each month activities will be planned, and doors open at 11am for tea and coffee and lunch is from 12pm. Each lunch club has 50 places and attendees will be able to enjoy a hot, buffet-style lunch alongside a tea or coffee for £2. Please call 01525 631920 or email [email protected] to reserve your place.
The initiative comes on the heels of the ‘Chatty Café’, which takes place every Tuesday 10am to 1pm at The TACTIC Centre on Hockliffe Street. With ‘The 55UP Legion Lunch Club’, the Town Council hopes to support yet another vibrant social space for residents of Leighton-Linslade.
Centrally located at Bossard House on West Street, The Royal British Legion offers easy access with nearby parking at West Street Multi-Storey car park or through local bus services. For those residents who require transportation assistance, the Town Council will seek to organise transport to and from the Lunch Club directly from their residences. To make use of this service, individuals are invited to contact Leighton-Linslade Town Council at 01525 631920 or via email.