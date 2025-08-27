New performing arts academy to open in Leighton Buzzard

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) is opening a new centre at Linslade Middle School in Leighton Buzzard.

From Saturday September 6, the main academy will welcome students aged six to 18 for weekly morning sessions, offering expert training in musical theatre, film and television, comedy and drama.

Young performers will have the chance to build skills both on stage and behind the camera, exploring acting, scriptwriting, screen production and more.

The academy will also be introducing ‘Poppets', a dedicated class for four to six year olds on September 13 designed to encourage creativity in a safe, nurturing environment. These sessions help little ones build confidence, make friends, and develop essential life skills through the magic of performing arts.

The new Pauline Quirk Academy will be run by Katie Ell

Principal Katie Ell, who also runs two successful PQA academies in Watford, brings over 15 years of experience in education, performance and youth theatre. From early roles at holiday parks to leading large-scale youth productions, she has spent her career creating fun, confidence-building opportunities for young people.

She went on to produce large-scale youth theatre projects for leading regional theatres under ATG and HQ Theatres, before later joining PQA HQ. She helped shape many national projects seen across the network, including West End shows and large-scale collaborations. Her hands-on experience and creative leadership will now directly benefit students at PQA Leighton Buzzard. Now based closer to home with her young daughter, Katie is excited to bring her passion and experience to families in the local community.

“I’ve been wanting to expand for a while, and Leighton Buzzard felt like the perfect fit. It’s close to home and connected to our Watford academies by train, which means I can bring some of my fantastic and trusted teaching team with me. We create a supportive, creative environment where children feel confident to express themselves, and we can’t wait to welcome new families to the PQA community,” said Katie.

The team is dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive space for young people to discover themselves while learning the latest techniques in performing arts, which along with singing and dancing, offers opportunities to explore comedy, story writing, TV and filmmaking.

For a free taster session at the PQA Leighton Buzzard visit the PQA website here