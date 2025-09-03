A new polling initiative being rolled out across Bedfordshire is aiming to understand the public’s levels of confidence and trust in the county’s police force.

County-wide polling and focus groups will be used to gather public feedback on Bedfordshire Police as part of the study which has been commissioned by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire John Tizard.

Public opinion research agency More in Common, which is a member of the British Polling Council, will be conducting the polls.

The findings will be compared against national benchmarks and will provide an indication of local views of the police.

The research aims to increase understanding of how members of the public can feel safe, and identify opportunities to improve the police service.

Police and Crime Commissioner Tizard, who was elected in May 2024, said: “Unless the public have trust and confidence in their police service, there can be no effective policing.

“It is fundamentally important that we have accurate and informed evidence of the level of confidence and trust in our police service.

“The More in Common poll will provide information on the public attitude to policing and why people have the views that they do.

“The poll is also designed to provide information on what the public require of their police service.

“This is the first time we have undertaken such an exercise in Bedfordshire, and I am confident that this will enable both the police and me to shape better strategy and services.”

Updates on the progress of the public polling initiative will be provided in the coming months.

