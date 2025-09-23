The first older person’s care home built by Central Bedfordshire Council in more than 50 years has officially opened in Leighton Buzzard.

Marigold House Care Home, which has been welcoming residents for six months, was officially opened during a ceremony on Monday September 22.

The facility cost £13 million and features 63 ensuite bedrooms. It is being run by Care Is Central, a company which is owned by the council.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside the home to mark its official opening, with staff, residents and guests joining dignitaries Mark Smith, executive member for adult social care and health at Central Bedfordshire Council and David Bligh, Mayor of Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Following the ribbon-cutting, those in attendance enjoyed refreshments and a tour of the site.

Facilities at Marigold House include a day care centre, a multipurpose space for hire at evenings and weekends, a hair and beauty salon, a cinema room and a café area for visitors.

Reflecting on the opening councillor Smith said: “Marigold House sets a new benchmark for older people’s care in Central Bedfordshire.

“It is a super energy-efficient building with outstanding eco credentials and, importantly, is also home to the local day centre.

“Community rooms are available, making Marigold House not just a home, but a hub for the community, integrating residents with those living locally.”

Marigold House Care Home forms part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s strategy to modernise care provision across the area.

Later this year a new 72-bed care home Honeysuckle House is due to open in Flitwick, as part of the Red Kite Meadows development.

