New quieter gym and swim sessions benefit those with autism

Everyone Active, which runs Flitwick Leisure Centre, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, The Dunstable Centre, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre and Sandy Sports Centre in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, has worked with charity Autism Bedfordshire to create a suitable environment.

Autism Bedfordshire facilitates Bedfordshire Autism Voice by hosting Local Groups to hear the voices of autistic adults. Members of these groups said that due to their sensory needs, they found gyms and pools too noisy and brightly lit, and this was preventing them from accessing facilities.

Heather Wildsmith, Campaigns Lead at Autism Bedfordshire, said: “We liaised with Lisa Simpson, Leisure Development Officer for Central Bedfordshire, who contacted Everyone Active to see if it would be possible to have some quieter times within their gyms and pools to make it easier for autistic people and others with sensory needs to access their facilities.

“Autistic people can often experience differences through their sensory system which can result in them having a sensory overload, making it difficult or impossible to process any information they are receiving.”

During the new quieter gym slots offered at the leisure centres, there is no music playing. All sessions are open to other users, who may also prefer being active in peaceful surroundings.

The quieter swim times provide relaxed sessions without lanes. As well as being inclusive of the autistic community, these periods offer a mental well-being aspect, and may be of benefit to those with musculoskeletal conditions who can swim freely without being constricted by lanes.

Jacqui Ryan, Everyone Active’s Activities and Wellbeing Manager, said: “We are delighted to enable the autistic community to access our facilities. It’s all about encouraging more people to stay active and to be welcoming and inclusive to everyone in the community. The quieter sessions will appeal to a wide range of users.”

Quieter gym sessions are offered twice weekly at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre and Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, and three times a week at Flitwick Leisure Centre and Sandy Sports Centre.

Quieter swims, which are all an hour in duration, are offered weekly at Houghton Regis, Tiddenfoot and The Dunstable Centre, and three times per week at Saxon. Quieter swim sessions at Flitwick started in September.