New scheme up and running to cut lorry traffic in villages near Leighton Buzzard

The pilot programme is designed to create safer roads and reduce air pollution

By Hannah Richardson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 2:25pm

A new scheme aims to improve road safety and reduce air pollution in a group of villages near Leighton Buzzard by cutting down the number of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) travelling through them.

Buckinghamshire Council has introduced new traffic regulations, preventing freight vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes from driving through Cheddington, Mentmore, Wingrave, Long Marston and Ivinghoe.

The Ivinghoe Freight Zone HGV restrictions are part of a pilot programme across five areas of Bucks. HGV traffic will be prevented from coming off main roads to take a shortcut through the villages.

HGV restriction notices in Ivinghoe
Signs have been placed around the area making this restriction legally enforceable. HGVs that need to service commercial and residential needs in the area will still be permitted.

Steven Broadbent, cabinet member for transport, said: "We're committed to making Buckinghamshire a more sustainable and pleasant place to live, work and visit. The approval of these new freight vehicle restrictions in the Ivinghoe area is an important step in that direction.

"We believe the zone will help to reduce the impact of HGVs on the community, and address concerns about road safety and air quality in the area.

“We’re proud to be leading the way in rebalancing the impact of HGVs in favour of residents within the freight zone, by keeping these vehicles on more suitable roads outside of the area.”

More information on the Ivinghoe Freight Zone HGV restrictions can be found on the Bucks Council website.

