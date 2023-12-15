Pulford Pirates and their main coach David Major show off the new strip with L: Steve Latham and R: Matthew Clark, business principal at the Mortgage Advice Bureau

Two Leighton Buzzard businesses have come together to sponsor one of the town’s young football teams.

Steve Latham of estate agents Steve Latham & Co and Matt Clark, business principal of the Mortgage Advice Bureau, are getting behind Pulford Lower School’s Pulford Pirates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They’ve already replaced the team’s old PE shirts with smart new yellow and black stripes - reflecting the original strip emblazoned with their company’s logos.

Both men have young family members at the school – Steve’s grandchildren and Matt’s niece and nephew.

And they’re delighted with their new deal, which started on December 10 and is ongoing.

Steve said: “We’re both really proud to sponsor Pulford School football team. The new kits look fantastic and we wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season. Let’s go, Pirates!”