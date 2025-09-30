New tidy tip barriers in Central Bedfordshire not funded by local taxpayers

Funding for automated barriers at tidy tips in Central Bedfordshire has come from a Defra grant and not council tax.

A joint strategy of using a booking system and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) barriers at tidy tips in Central Bedfordshire will work reliably and benefit local residents, according to the local authority.

Household waste recycling centres in Ampthill, Biggleswade, Leighton Buzzard and Thorn Turn at Houghton Regis will have a barrier at the site entrance from next Wednesday. (Oct 8)

The current booking process established by Central Bedfordshire Council to access a recycling centre remains in place, either online or by telephone.

A CBC spokesman said: “The automated ANPR barriers haven’t been introduced as a replacement for the online booking system.

“Instead, they’ve been installed to work alongside the booking process. This integrated approach allows us to improve efficiency and reduce queuing at the household waste recycling centres.

“It ensures that only Central Bedfordshire residents who’ve pre-booked can access the sites. The technology also enables staff to be redeployed from manual entry checks to providing on-site assistance for residents.

“By operating the booking system and ANPR barriers together we can deliver a smoother and more reliable service, and continue to manage our sites fairly and effectively for the benefit of all Central Bedfordshire residents.”

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker suggested on social media that the council might have “held off spending taxpayer money on barriers” currently, but the finance has been allocated by the government.

Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker and executive member for finance John Baker said: “Councillor Whitaker should state facts, not opinion.

“The barriers were funded with a grant from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) for this purpose on a ‘use it or lose it’ basis. It didn’t come from council tax.”

Council data indicates that 93 per cent of residents had valid bookings during August, explained CBC’s website.

“As when the online booking system was first introduced, we’ll take an awareness-raising and educational approach at first, We don’t expect to refuse entry to residents without a valid booking, while people are getting used to the barriers.

“Anyone wanting to dispose of trade waste doesn’t need to make a booking and doesn’t pass through the automated barriers at Thorn Turn recycling centre.”

