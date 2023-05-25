News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

New traders wanted to join Leighton Buzzard Market

“Several of our traders have gone from the market to open shops in town”
By Lynn Hughes
Published 25th May 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 12:55 BST
Why not sell your wares at Leighton Buzzard market?Why not sell your wares at Leighton Buzzard market?
Why not sell your wares at Leighton Buzzard market?

Leighton Buzzard market is looking for new traders.

The historic market is home to a wide variety of stalls and businesses but organisers say there is room for more.

A spokesman said: “Do you have a business, or a ‘side-hussle’? Did you know, you can come to trade at the market anytime, without signing up to anything? Try us out! The market is a great place to test out a product, get your brand known and find your audience.

“We have vacancies on our markets, from as little as £15 a pitch – which includes a gazebo and tables ready set up for you. All you need is Public Liability Insurance, for at least the day you trade with us, but if you qualify as a Young Trader (aged 16 – 30) we can even help with that too.

Most Popular

“Several of our traders have gone from the market to open shops in town. We can be a ‘stepping stone’ for new businesses, or you could join us permanently or just casually, whenever it suits you.

The campaign is part of ‘Love Your Local Market’– a national campaign run by NABMA to celebrate all things market, which runs until May 27. Leighton Buzzard market is a proud supporter of the campaign and offers special events to celebrate:

LB Market runs every Tuesday and Saturday, 8.30am to 3pm with added events: including a Handmade and Craft Market on Saturday and Street Food Heroes on Sunday.

Follow on social media to keep up to date – Facebook and Instagram – search for ‘LeightonBuzzardMarket

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard