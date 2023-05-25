Why not sell your wares at Leighton Buzzard market?

Leighton Buzzard market is looking for new traders.

The historic market is home to a wide variety of stalls and businesses but organisers say there is room for more.

A spokesman said: “Do you have a business, or a ‘side-hussle’? Did you know, you can come to trade at the market anytime, without signing up to anything? Try us out! The market is a great place to test out a product, get your brand known and find your audience.

“We have vacancies on our markets, from as little as £15 a pitch – which includes a gazebo and tables ready set up for you. All you need is Public Liability Insurance, for at least the day you trade with us, but if you qualify as a Young Trader (aged 16 – 30) we can even help with that too.

“Several of our traders have gone from the market to open shops in town. We can be a ‘stepping stone’ for new businesses, or you could join us permanently or just casually, whenever it suits you.

The campaign is part of ‘Love Your Local Market’– a national campaign run by NABMA to celebrate all things market, which runs until May 27. Leighton Buzzard market is a proud supporter of the campaign and offers special events to celebrate:

LB Market runs every Tuesday and Saturday, 8.30am to 3pm with added events: including a Handmade and Craft Market on Saturday and Street Food Heroes on Sunday.