New wellbeing manager for Bedfordshire leisure operator wants to hear from you to help get everyone active

Health and wellbeing across Central Bedfordshire has taken a step forward, with the appointment of Everyone Active’s new activity and wellbeing manager.

The leisure operator, which runs six leisure centres on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council, has appointed Jacqui Ryan to help realise the partnership’s multimillion-pound vision to transform the health of residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sites run by Everyone Active in Central Bedfordshire include The Dunstable Centre, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, Flitwick Leisure Centre, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre in Biggleswade, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre and Sandy Sports Centre

Jacqui Ryan is Everyone Active’s new activity and wellbeing manager in Central Bedfordshire

Jacqui is urging partners, clubs, schools, voluntary organisations, charities, community groups and local businesses who want to be more active to get in touch.

She said: “The pandemic highlighted the importance of physical activity to mental and social wellbeing and we continue to encourage and address that in 2023. I want to focus on how we can all work together to overcome traditional barriers to activity and am very keen to visit existing groups to hear their thoughts. I want to get a real flavour of the kind of programmes they will enjoy, in order to promote healthy and happy communities.”

Everyone Active, which operates more than 200 leisure facilities across the country, wants to encourage customers to undertake 30 minutes of activity five times a week, two of which are in centres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To find out more about how Everyone Active can support an active and healthy lifestyle, email [email protected].