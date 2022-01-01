NEW YEAR'S HONOURS: Recognition for Leighton Buzzard woman's work with the homeless, plus OBE for ex-Central Bedfordshire Council leader
Rosie George and Cllr James Jamieson are honoured by Queen
A Leighton Buzzard woman has been recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.
Rosie George, of Leighton Linslade Homeless Service has received the British Empire Medal for services to the community in Leighton Buzzard during the Covid-19 pandemic (more as we get it).
Meanwhile, the former Conservative leader of Central Beds Council has received the OBE. Cllr James Jamieson, who represents Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield ward and is the chairman of the Local Government Association, is recognised for services to local government.
Cllr Jamieson was first elected to Central Beds Council in 2009 and was elected as Leader in 2011, a position he held for nearly 10 years.
Cllr Jamieson said: “Working in local government is a huge honour. I continue to be amazed and impressed by the dedication of all those involved, most notably during the current pandemic. I would again like to thank all those who have worked so hard and delivered for their residents. In particular, the contribution of all my colleagues at the LGA who have gone above and beyond. Huge congratulations also to all of those in local government recognised in the New Year’s Honours.”