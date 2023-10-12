Newly formed Leighton Buzzard band set to perform at town's laser light show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local band of students will be one of the star attractions at an innovative laser light show in Leighton Buzzard next month.

The newly formed band Lighthouse will be at the Leighton Linslade Rotary Club’s bonfire celebration on November 3 in the High Street.

The light show has replaced the traditional fireworks event at a cost of more than £7,750 with a £5,000 start-up grant from Leighton Linslade Council.

The show is set on a flatbed truck and projected into the night sky. Additional projectors on the stage will bathe buildings on both sides of the High Street in changing colours to contrast with the laser show. Mounted by the stage would be a pair of spark plume generator machines for added effect.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club said: “We are looking forward to this new community event to bring everyone together - we would love to see you there, so pop it in your diary!

“This is a free event for all, but if you would like to make a small donation to the Leighton Rotary to help us continue our work to help others in the community then you can make a donation of any amount in our Laser Show Just Giving page.”